Suffolk signal pole replacement causing traffic, city officials say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials are warning the public of a signal pole replacement in a local intersection causing traffic delays.

In a release, a city spokesperson says a crash earlier this morning damaged a traffic pole at the intersection of Wilroy Road and Progress Road.

After clearing the accident, officials say they determined the pole needed to be replaced.

Traffic interruptions are anticipated, and motorists are urged to use Nansemond Parkway as an alternate route for their evening commute.

