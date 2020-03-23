Breaking News
Virginia schools closed through end of academic year
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 7pm on FOX 43

Suffolk signal pole replacement causing traffic, city officials say

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
suffolk police generic_128097

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials are warning the public of a signal pole replacement in a local intersection causing traffic delays.

In a release, a city spokesperson says a crash earlier this morning damaged a traffic pole at the intersection of Wilroy Road and Progress Road.

After clearing the accident, officials say they determined the pole needed to be replaced.

Traffic interruptions are anticipated, and motorists are urged to use Nansemond Parkway as an alternate route for their evening commute.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories