Suffolk officials announces several road closures, expect delays

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The city of Suffolk announced they would be working on several roads over the coming weeks for construction or maintenance repairs.

According to city spokesperson Tim Kelley, commuters and travelers can expect to see those possible delays on the following roads at the listed dates and times:

New Projects:

Holland Road – Contracted workers can be found just off the eastbound shoulder in the 1500 block of Holland Road between Kenyon Road from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 31 through April 3.

Lida Avenue – A contractor will have Lida Avenue closed to through traffic at Pruden Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 31 through April 3.

Everets Road – A shoulder closure could create some delays in the 6000 to 67000 blocks of Everets Road, March 31 through April 3.

Whaleyville Boulevard – A mobile operation set up by a contractor on Whaleyville Boulevard between Carolina Road and the North Carolina State line for vegetation control and litter removal from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manning Road – Suffolk Department of Public Works will have a flagging operation on Manning Road between Route 58 and Springfield Terrace for vegetation maintenance from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Various Locations – A contractor will have mobile shoulder closures at the following locations: Hillpoint Boulevard South at Hillpoint Boulevard, Godwin Boulevard at Hillpoint Boulevard South, Kings Fork Road at Howard Boulevard and Quarter Horse lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with Delaney Drive and Holland Road between Faulk Road and Raleigh Drive from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Upcoming Projects:

Nansemond Parkway – A contractor will have Nansemond Parkway at Shoulders Hill Road closed with a detour for railroad crossing maintenance from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 2.

Bridge Road – A contractor will have a northbound right lane closure on Bridge Road at the Godwin Bridge overnight from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., April 2.

Various locations – A contractor will have a left turn lane closure southbound on Harbour View Boulevard turning onto Gateway Drive, a right turn lane closure northbound on Harbour View Boulevard turning onto Gateway Drive, and the entrance on Gateway Drive will also be closed from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., April 2

Ongoing Projects:

Route 58 – A contractor will have a westbound outside lane closure and lane shift on Route 58 between Grove Avenue and Faulk Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 30 through April 3.

Centerpoint Drive – A contractor will have a shoulder closure on Centerpoint Drive at Holland Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 30 through April 1.

Route 58 – A contractor will have a westbound left lane closure on Route 58 from Holy Neck Road to the Southampton County line for milling and paving from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 26 through April 3.

Shoulders Hill Road – A contractor will have a flagging operation on Shoulders Hill Road between Meadow View Boulevard and Bennetts Creek Park Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 30 through April 1.

Turlington Road – A contractor will have a flagging operation on Turlington Road at Jackson Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 30 through April 1.

Pughsville Road – A contractor will have a flagging operation on Pughsville Road between Shoulders Hill Road and Bellflower Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 20 through April 24.

Godwin Boulevard – A contractor will have a flagging operation in the 6000 to 6200 blocks of Godwin Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., March 16 through May 1.

Nansemond Parkway – A contractor will have a flagging operation on Nansemond Parkway between Cherry Blossom Drive and Regency Drive for a storm water pipe installation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 11 through April 8.

Old Mill Road – Beginning Monday, September 23, 2019, Old Mill Road will be closed between Old Myrtle Road and Indian Trail. The current bridge will be removed and replaced with a concrete structure. The road is expected to be closed with a detour until approximately May 2020. Variable message boards announcing the closure are in place as of September 16.

