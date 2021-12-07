Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-64 in York County, passenger arrested on outstanding warrants

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A driver was killed in an early morning single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in York County Tuesday.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash scene in the eastbound lanes just after 3:40 a.m.

According to a release from Sgt. Michelle Anaya, the investigation revealed 19-year-old Quentin Norman lost control of the Mazda CX5 he was driving and struck a VDOT sign at mile marker 244. The vehicle continued into a ditch, where it overturned onto its roof, and became wedged between two trees. Norman died upon impact.

There were three passengers in the vehicle with Norman. The 19-year-old front seat passenger was critically injured in the crash and is being treated at Riverside Regional Medical Center. A back seat passenger received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The other back seat passenger, 24-year-old Mostapha Elsayed Mostapa, was not injured, but police determined he was wanted on outstanding warrants and they arrested him.

State Police say they recovered five handguns at the scene. One was reported stolen out of Norfolk. Narcotics were also recovered.

The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending.

Photo provided by Virginia State Police of Dec. 7, 2021 crash scene on Interstate 64.

VDOT

** Correction: Virginia State Police initially reported that this accident was in James City County.