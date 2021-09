NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — State Police say a crash involving two vehicles on I-64, west of Granby Street, resulted in a fatality Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:44 a.m. in the west bound lanes of I-64, police say.

All westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down and traffic is being detoured at the Granby Street exit.

Update: Crash: WB on I-64 at MM276.2 (0.9mi east of Bay View Ave Exit274) in Norfolk. All WB travel lanes closed. Potential Delays. 2:54AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) September 15, 2021

This is a developing story, and State Police say information will be updated as it becomes available.

