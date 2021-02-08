Speed reduction poles not always working, but neighbors in VB fight for safer roadways

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach resident Bob Valli is so concerned about speeding on Mediterranean Avenue in front of his townhome, he’s repeatedly called Virginia Beach. He lives in the 1200 block of Mediterranean Avenue.

Valli reported he’s worked on the speeding problem for five years, and emphasizes the city has responded by putting up an extensive network of speed reduction poles along four blocks of Mediterranean near W.T. Cooke Elementary School.

This is the first of its kind for a neighborhood in Virginia Beach.

“They decided this was the answer to put in pipes, and they are temporary until they would become permanent,” he said.

Valli has fought for this. He’s taken around petitions, worked to get a speed trailer, asked police to come out and give speeding tickets, and pushed for a $200 fine for speeding.

The city admits speeding cars is a constant problem.

10 On Your Side was there when Valli saw someone speeding down the road on Monday.

“Slow down. Slow down,” he yelled. “That’s what I’m talking about… people speed through here all the time.”

The poles went up around Thanksgiving, and Valli says speeding has only gotten worse since then.

“The interesting thing is the speed has actually picked up since the poles went up.”

Three months later, the installation of the poles may be backfiring.

“People look at this as if it were almost a race track,” Valli laughs. “They have picked up speed.”

We asked if it disappoints him that drivers seem to speed up.

“It does, and it’s disappointing these poles are up, and they are speeding up. It really is. We need to find another solution because, right now, this is not the answer.”

Which brings us to Virginia Beach Public Works spokesman, Drew Lankford.

“We want to work with them… We know there is an issue. Public Works has told them ‘We will work with you, and we will find some way to fix this,’” Lankford said.

On Monday, Lankford assured Valli that Public Works will keep an eye on the issue and figure out how to reduce drivers’ speed. He told Valli he can call or text him any time.

“I see cars coming up on bikers, and honking the horns, and residents are trying to get out of the driveways and getting around here is a real hassle,” Valli said. “I know what the message is. Speed is too fast on the street, and someone’s going to get hurt badly out here.”