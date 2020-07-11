Live Now
Southside widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion Project continues on I-64 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation released on Friday that overnight directional closures on I-64 near the Great Bridge Boulevard overpass and on Great Bridge Boulevard will continue in Chesapeake through late July.

VODOT said in a press release that motorists can expect nightly detours — first on westbound I-64, then of eastbound I-64 near the Great Bridge Boulevard overpass. The detours begin as early as Saturday night, July 11, through early Friday morning, July 24.

The Great Bridge Boulevard overpass over I-64 will be closed during the project.

A full closure on I-64 will be expected 11 p.m. to 4 a.m with only one direction of the interstate detoured at a time. The full closure on Great Bridge Boulevard near the overpass will be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closures will allow crews to install beams for the new Great Bridge Boulevard overpass over I-64.

All construction work and detours are weather dependent and will be in coordination with the full directional closures on I-264 in Virginia Beach.

VDOT will provide regular status updates on social media as well as digital signage throughout the interstate.

Detour Information

Motorists traveling westbound on I-64 towards Virginia Beach will be detoured at Exit 296 are can follow the following detour:

  • Left on George Washington Highway (US-17 North)
  • Right on S. Military Highway
  • Cross the Gilmerton Bridge
  • Exit right to 464 S
  • Exit 1A to 64 W (towards Virginia Beach)
  • Continue on 64 W

Motorists traveling eastbound on I-64 (towards Bowers Hill) will be detoured at Exit 291A to I-464 are advised to the following detour:

  • Exit 291A to I-464
  • Exit 2 to Military Highway (US-13)
  • Left on S. Military Highway (US-13 South)
  • Cross the Gilmerton Bridge
  • Exit right to I-64

For additional information on lane closures and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org.

