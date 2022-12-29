CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge announces an annual toll rate increase that will take effect January 1, 2023.

Starting in the new year, those in passenger vehicles, mopeds, and motorcycles using prepaid accounts will now pay $2.99 for each crossing, compared to 2022’s toll of $2.75.

Pay-by-Plate customers with two-axle passenger vehicles will be charged by mail for $6.95 around 30 days after travel.

For vehicles with three or more axles, toll rates will start at $6.65 and may increase based on the time of travel and the method of payment.

Due to the Wheelabrator fire on Dec. 16, the Jordan Bridge says drivers will now experience an increase as a result of the traffic and revenue loss caused by the fire.