South Norfolk Jordan Bridge increases toll rates starting January 2021

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — South Norfolk Jordan Bridge (SNJB) officials on Monday announced their toll rate increase on Monday, which occurs annually.

Starting Jan. 1, 2021, drivers taking the SNJB can expect to see their bill go up. Those in passenger vehicles, mopeds, and motorcycles using prepaid accounts will now pay $2.65, up 10 cents from 2020’s toll of $2.55.

Pay-by-plate customers in a two-axle passenger vehicle are charged by mail for $5.75 per trip about 30 days after travel in a two-axle passenger vehicle.

The toll rate for all vehicles with three or more axles (including cars with trailers) starts at $5.75 per crossing and may increase based on the time of travel and method of payment. Peak hours are weekdays from 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



SNJB Toll Rates in 2020 | SNJB Toll Rates in 2021

Off-peak rates apply during all other weekday hours, weekends and select federal holidays.

E-ZPass drivers are eligible for the bridge’s promotional offers including the new Santa’s Shortcut to Savings which provides unlimited free travel for all passenger vehicles on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2020.

For more details on billing information, click here.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.