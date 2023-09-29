WASHINGTON (WAVY) – Metro suspended service on the Blue and Yellow lines Friday, between Potomac Yard and National Airport, because of a derailed train.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said in a post on X at 11:25 a.m. that service would be suspended in both directions on both lines pending an investigation.

Shortly before 1 p.m. they reported that the train service was resuming with single tracking between National Airport and Potomac Yard. The Blue and Yellow line service will operate every 24 minutes.

We're monitoring this situation closely and will provide updates as they become available.

According to reports a train was disabled near the National Airport.

The agency said approximately 50 customers on the derailed train were transferred by shuttle to another train to continue their trip.

Shuttle buses are available:

National Airport – Bus Bay D

Potomac Yard Northbound – Potomac Ave & Evans Ln

Southbound – Potomac Ave & Evans Ln

No injuries have been reported at this time.