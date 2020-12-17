Slight traffic shift for motorists expected at end of High Rise Bridge I-64 westbound lanes

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT officials say motorists can expect to see a slight lane shift at the end of the High Rise Bridge for those traveling on I-64 west heading toward Virginia Beach.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 22 travel lanes will shift to the left toward the median. Officials say that two lanes of traffic will be maintained at all times during daytime hours, with single-lane closures from Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. until Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 5 a.m. to facilitate the work.

The shift is part of the I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Expansion Project.

All project work and scheduled closures are dependent upon weather conditions.

“Motorists are reminded to obey the reduced 55 mph speed limit and be mindful of crews working on the interstate,” VDOT said in a statement released Thursday.

(Courtesy: VDOT)