PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers using the Midtown Tunnel the week of August 14 can expect continued single lane closures (US-58 east) for construction.

A spokeswoman with Elizabeth River Crossings tells 10 On Your Side repairs are being made to the sidewalk inside the tunnel, which had started to break down.

The entire project is anticipated to last about six weeks, with some of those weeks having already been completed in earlier August.

The closures take place from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Mondays, and 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The daytime closures are based on the availability of contractors.

“Our team’s priority is to keep traffic moving and keep our motorists safe, especially during peak travel hours,” explained Carley Brierre with ERC. “This project will greatly improve the condition of the sidewalk and prevent future deterioration and should be done in a couple of weeks.”

