VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Portions of the oceanfront in Virginia Beach will be closed off during this year’s Shamrock Marathon.

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, portions of the oceanfront will be inaccessible during the event, which takes place Mar. 17 to 19.

Below is a list of the road closures that will be put in place during the event:

Road Closures for Shamrock Marathon weekend (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

For more information about Shamrock Marathon Weekend and to look at course maps, click here.