Sewer repair to affect Wolfsnare Road in Virginia Beach this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach city officials say that a sanitary sewer repair will result in the closure of a portion of Wolfsnare Road this weekend.
Starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, the repair will close all eastbound lanes of Wolfsnare Road between Regency Drive and First Colonial Road.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured via Regency Drive, Laskin Road, and First Colonial Road.
Westbound traffic will not be impacted.
The work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, weather permitting.
Advanced warning signs will be posted advising motorists of utility work and detour routes. Area residents will have access to their properties at all times.
