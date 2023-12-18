CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina Highway 12 (NC 12) is closed due to severe weather conditions.

Officials say that NC 12 is closed between Frisco and Hatteras Island and between Pony Pasture and the Ocracoke-South Dock Ferry Terminal on Ocracoke Island, and is expected to stay that way until 3 p.m. on Dec. 18.

The closure, according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, is due to severe ocean overwash and dune breaches.

NC 12 closed (Courtesy: Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

NC 12- Ocracoke North closure (Courtesy: NCDOT)

NC 12- Hatteras closure (Courtesy: NCDOT)

The expected impact to traffic is high.

Crews are now on the scene of both road closures to begin clearing the roads and accessing possible damage.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says that the remainder of NC 12 is open, but that many areas still have standing rainwater and blown sand, so to drive carefully.