Serious crash on Dam Neck Road in Virginia Beach; heavy traffic expected

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A serious single-vehicle crash shut down part of Dam Neck Road Tuesday evening, Virginia Beach Police said.

Police posted on Twitter around 4:20 p.m. saying the crash was just east of Harpers Road.

The crash shut down one eastbound travel lane.

Heavy traffic was expected.

