(STACKER) – American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive—so much so that some are calling for commutes to count as part of the workday.

Even worse are travel times for “super commuters“—that unlucky 10% of Americans traveling more than one hour each way to punch a clock.

Stacker compiled statistics about the average commute in Virginia Beach, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Statistics are calculated based on 2020 5-year estimates.

Virginia Beach city commuting by the numbers

Average commute: 23.6 minutes

— 17.6% lower than state average

— #37 best commute in the state

– Workers with 1+ hour commute: 4.0%

– Workers who drive to work: 88.7%

— Workers who carpool to work: 8.3%

– Workers who take public transport to work: 0.8%

– Workers who work from home: 6.1%

– Left for work between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.: 13.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 34.1%

Localities with the best commute in Virginia

#1. Norton: 11.8 minutes

#2. Lexington: 13.0 minutes

#3. Covington: 15.9 minutes

Localities with the worst commute in Virginia

#1. Surry County: 42.2 minutes

#2. Manassas Park city: 41.6 minutes

#3. Westmoreland County: 41.4 minutes