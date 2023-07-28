NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A security incident caused lane closures and major delays Friday morning on I-564 near Naval Station Norfolk.

According to VDOT, all westbound lanes were closed on I-564 near Naval Station Norfolk due to “security/police activity.”

A spokesperson for Naval Station Norfolk tells 10 On Your Side that Gate 2 was closed due to a security incident starting around 3 a.m. but all other gates onto the base were operating regularly. All gates returned to regular operation just before 7 a.m.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information about the security incident.