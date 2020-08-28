Section of road in Perquimans County to close for bridge replacement project

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A section of road in Perquimans County is set to close starting Monday, Aug. 31 for a bridge replacement project.

The closure is on SR 1338 (Wynne Fork Road) from US 17 to US 17 Business (S. Edenton Road Street). The project will replace Bridge #11 over Raccoon Creek.

The closure is expected to start Aug. 31 and last about five months, county officials said.

Barricades will be put in place to alert motorists of the closure ahead of time.

No signed detour is planned at this time.

