VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Scheduled traffic work is expected to begin Sunday, Dec. 3, along Laskin Road.

Laskin Road Bridge Replacement and Widening Project is set to perform signal traffic work beginning as early as 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Intersections included in the work are:

Laskin Road and Republic Road

Laskin Road and Hilltop Plaza in the vicinity of Outback Steakhouse

First Colonial Road and Donna Drive

Police officers will assist with traffic control in this area.