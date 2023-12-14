HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has issued a traffic alert for a series of ramp closures on I-64 as a part of construction for the Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL) Hampton Segment.

Starting on Dec. 15 and wrapping up on Dec. 21, contractor crews are expected to close two off-ramps on I-64. A signed detour route will be available to direct motorists.

The estimated schedule for the closures are as followed: I-64 east off-ramp to Rip Rap Road (exit 265C): Continuously from Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. until Dec. 18 at 5 a.m.

(exit 265C): Continuously from Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. until Dec. 18 at 5 a.m. I-64 west off-ramp to Armistead Ave./LaSalle Ave. (exit 265B): Dec. 18-21, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Ramp closure I-64 west to Armistead Ave/LaSalle Ave (Courtesy: VDOT)

Ramp closure I-64 east to Rip Rap Road (Courtesy: VDOT)

VDOT states that construction work is weather dependent, so this schedule is subject to change.

These closures are part of the ongoing construction for the HREL Hampton Segment and are expected to become a part of the HREL network, which is designed to transport more motorists through the region and to alleviate congestion.

For more information on construction and traffic impacts, visit the project site here.