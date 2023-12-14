HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has issued a traffic alert for a series of ramp closures on I-64 as a part of construction for the Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL) Hampton Segment.
Starting on Dec. 15 and wrapping up on Dec. 21, contractor crews are expected to close two off-ramps on I-64. A signed detour route will be available to direct motorists.
VDOT states that construction work is weather dependent, so this schedule is subject to change.
These closures are part of the ongoing construction for the HREL Hampton Segment and are expected to become a part of the HREL network, which is designed to transport more motorists through the region and to alleviate congestion.
