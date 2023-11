VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Part of Virginia Beach Boulevard will be closed this weekend due to sanitary sewer repair.

In order to complete the repairs, three outside lanes of westbound traffic on Virginia Beach Boulevard between Byrd Lane and Hutton Lane will have to be closed.

The work will begin Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. and repairs are expected to be complete by 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.

There will be warning signs advising drivers of the utility work.