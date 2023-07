VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Public Works says they will be temporarily closing Sandpiper Rd.

According to a press release, the road will be closed on July 31 and Aug. 1 to install an ADA ramp at the crosswalk. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Virginia Beach says flagging operations will be put into place to maintain traffic in both directions during the road closure.