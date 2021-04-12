Sailor sentenced on racing, reckles driving charges in connection with serious crash in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A sailor accused of street racing and causing a serious crash in Virginia Beach in March 2020 has been sentenced to jail time.

Jerald Pope was sentenced April 6 to one year and six months total on charges of racing causing serious injury and reckless driving by speeding over 80 mph.

The case against the other sailor charged, Tyrion Brown, was continued to June 16.

According to police last year, two Jeep Cherokees driven by Pope and Brown raced each other northbound on Independence Boulevard, just north of Town Center in early March 2020.

As they raced, a Mitsubishi Lancer heading south tried to make a left hand turn onto Hinsdale Street. That’s when officials say one Jeep, driven by Pope, crashed into the Lancer while going 81 mph.

Both people in the Lancer were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Pope’s Jeep had reached 92 mph in a 45 mph zone during the race.