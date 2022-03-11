Safety improvement project set to begin on Route 646 in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has a project in place to improve safety on a section of Route 646 between Jenkins Drive and Ward Lane in Southampton County.

The project will begin as early as March 14.

The $667,657 construction contract was awarded to Gray and Sons Construction Incorporated to widen the shoulders on a section of Route 646 located approximately 3.5 miles east of the Courtland town line, between Jenkins Drive and Ward Lane. The installation of guardrails and traffic warning signs will be part of the improvements.

Motorists can expect mostly single-lane closures on Route 646 in this area with flagging operations in place. Access to existing property entrances will be maintained.

The construction is estimated to be complete in summer 2022.

For more information on the project, visit https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/hampton%20roads/default.asp.