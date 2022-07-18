SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT officials have reopened a closed portion of Route 671 in Southampton County following the completion of a bridge replacement project.

Route 671 (General Thomas Highway) reopened Monday with the final completion of a bridge replacement project between Shady Brook Trail and Handsom Road over the Nottoway River. It was expected to be completed later this fall.

Crowder Construction Company began construction on the $11.8 million project in December 2020.

Crews completed the bridge work which included the replacement of the two existing structurally deficient bridges. The two new bridges are each comprised of two 12-foot lanes and 9-foot shoulders.



Improvements to the bridge approaches and stormwater management facilities were also completed.