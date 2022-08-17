Eastbound lane change on Route 58 is scheduled to start on August 18. (Photo Courtesy: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Drivers in Suffolk can expect a shift in traffic on the eastbound of Route 58 Holland Road Corridor starting this week.

The changes are part of the Route 58 Holland Road Corridor widening project and are expected to start, weather permitting, on August 18.

According to a news release, the eastbound traffic will be shifted over to the current median onto the vacated westbound lanes. This traffic shift will give contractors the opportunity to work more freely on the south side of Route 58 to reduce daily lane closures.

The westbound traffic was shifted onto the new temporary lanes in early august for the contractor to reconfigure lane markings, traffic signals and install barrier rails on the vacated lanes.

Motorists are reminded of the 35mph speed limit in effect through the construction zone.

Those looking for more information can contact Project Manager Mitch Conner at 757-514-7626 or visit the project website.