Roadwork in York County and Hampton on Rt. 134 expected to begin Monday

Signed detours will be in place

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of Route 134 (Magruder Boulevard / Hampton Highway) southbound near the bridge over Brick Kiln Creek will be closed for utility work next week.

This work is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. and go until Thursday, Sept. 17 at 5 a.m.

Signed detours will be in place and local traffic will have access to the last entrance before the bridge.

If you’re travelling in the southbound lanes on Route 134, you will be detoured to Route 600 (Big Bethel Road) and continue through Semple Farm Road to end at Route 134.

