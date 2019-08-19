Roadway improvements begin on Virginia Beach Blvd. as commuters prepare for traffic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Roadway improvements on Virginia Beach Boulevard began Sunday evening as commuters prepared for some mild traffic hiccups.

Virginia Beach Public Works said that crews began roadway improvements on Virginia Beach Boulevard with projects that included milling and pavement marking improvements.

The projects began on eastbound lanes of Virginia Beach Boulevard, from Rosemont Road to North Lynnhaven Road; and the westbound lanes of Virginia Beach Boulevard from Little Neck Road to Rosemont Road.

Crews will be working from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day with officials expecting the project to end on Sunday, September 29.

Virginia Beach Public works said that residents and commuters should prepare for traffic delays, congestion, and some construction noise.