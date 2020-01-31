Road work to cause detours on part of Pleasant Ridge Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Roadside maintenance will cause a detour on part of Pleasant Ridge Road in Virginia Beach starting Monday.

The work will focus on roadside ditch maintenance, and will be between Princess Anne Road and Dawley Road, the city said.

Daytime detours will be on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The work is slated for completion by Feb. 28 if weather permits.

Those who need more information should contact Frank Janes with Public Works at (757) 385-4834, or at fjanes@vbgov.com.