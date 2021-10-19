Road work scheduled for Bells Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Works will begin a paving project on Bells Road starting Wednesday.
The work will be on Bells Road from southbound Birdneck Road to southbound Oceana Boulevard.
Work will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. Work includes milling, paving and pavement marking.
The project is expected to cause some traffic delays, congestion and construction noise.
The project will be complete by Oct. 27, weather permitting.
