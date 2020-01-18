Road work on I-264 east will change traffic pattern

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you drive on I-264 in Virginia Beach, your commute may look slightly different starting this week.

VDOT has started work on a new Greenwich Road flyover.

There’s already a lot of construction in the area, which is between Newtown and Witchduck roads, near Top Golf.

Now, there will be a new traffic pattern while crews prepare to build the Greenwich road flyover. That will eventually take traffic over the interstate to connect with Cleveland Street on the north.

Starting Sunday, crews will remove the existing barriers and put down new striping on the road.

Motorists should be prepared for alternating single-lane closures between Newtown Road and Witchduck Road nightly all next week.

On Sunday, we're set to begin work on a traffic shift along I-264 east in @CityofVaBeach. This shift creates room for crews to work on the Greenwich Road flyover in the interstate median. More on what you can expect here: https://t.co/eKYlmYD5OK#hrtraffic pic.twitter.com/IVK7J3ZtIR — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) January 16, 2020

VDOT reminds drivers to slow down because there will be workers out there.

Once that work is done, motorists will be driving on temporary new pavement. Traffic will be shifted about 25 feet to the right.

This traffic shift will be in place for several months.

The entire I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2021.

Also, nightly beginning Jan. 20, the ramp from Witchduck Road to I-264E in Virginia Beach will be closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. This will continue through Friday morning.