NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Work is underway in both directions along Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk, at the underpass near Azalea Court.

According to the city, crews are replacing the underdrain. It’s impacting traffic in the area between 26th Street and Azalea Court.

The road work began Friday, Aug. 11 and is expected to be completed by Aug. 21.

Currently, only one lane is open in each direction at the Hampton Blvd. underpass, so expect delays.

You can drive around the road closures. The city says it posted signage for alternate routes via Colley Ave., 26th St. and Monticello Ave.