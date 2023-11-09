CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Road closures tied to the long-awaited Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project are expected to begin on Monday, November 13.

The following road closures and lane shifts will be implemented at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 and will continue through Phase 1 of the project, which is expected to be completed in March 2024.

Moses Grandy Trl thru lane closure on the west side of the bridge. Thru lane and left turn lane will be combined.

George Washington Hwy N southbound thru lane and right turn lane closure at Old Mill Rd (near 7-Eleven.)

Old Mill Rd westbound right turn lane closure from George Washington Hwy N to south entrance of 7-Eleven parking lot. South access to 7-Eleven will be closed.

Old Mill Rd one-lane traffic each direction between Westonia Rd and George Washington Hwy N.

Traffic will be maintained in all directions and turns permitted from open lanes.

Expect travel delays.

Construction will continue to require lane closures and traffic shifts throughout the duration of the project. For more information on the project, call 757-382-CITY (2489) or visit the city’s Frequently Asked Questions page: www.cityofchesapeake.net/Faq.aspx?TID=84