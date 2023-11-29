NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Full closures and detours of Mason Creek Road under the I-64 overpass from Orange Avenue to Ridgewell Avenue are scheduled to go into effect starting Thursday, Nov. 30.

The closure is set to persist continuously until February 2024. One sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians. Mason Creek Road on either side of the I-64 overpass will remain open to residents residing in the area, but vehicular travel beneath the I-64 overpass will be prohibited, according to the release.

Construction updates and lane closure alerts can be found at HRBTexpansion.org.