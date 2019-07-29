Road closures, delays expected for Jamestown assembly commemoration

JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Navigating around America’s Historic Triangle will likely be tricky on Tuesday during events for the 400th anniversary of the first legislative assembly.

James City County officials released information Monday on planned closures and parking restrictions in the area for Tuesday’s events, which will include a speech from President Donald Trump.

Scheduled Road Closures

The Colonial Parkway will be closed to the public from Highway 199 West to Jamestown Island from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jamestown Road (Highway 31) will be closed from 4-H Club Road West to the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Greensprings Road will be closed between Jamestown Road and 4-H Club Road between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

State Route 359 will be closed between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Bicycle and pedestrian access are not allowed during these closures. This includes the portions of the Virginia Capital Trail in the area.

The Jamestown Island Loop Road will be closed to all traffic all day on July 30.

Williamsburg Area Transit Authority buses may be impacted.

Parking Restrictions

No self-drive access to Historic Jamestowne at Jamestown Island. Free satellite parking from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. will be at the James River Association (also referred to as Neck-o-Land) parking area (1335 Colonial Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23185.) A shuttle from Jamestown Settlement will bring visitors to Jamestown Island between 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Self-drive to Jamestown Settlement and public parking at Jamestown Settlement will be open from 2-10 p.m.

Other Changes/Information

