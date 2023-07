VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The intersection of Cypress Avenue and 18th Street will be temporarily closed starting Wednesday.

Crews will make traffic, utility and associated stormwater improvements, during the closure.

Cypress Avenue will be closed to through traffic between 19th Street and Virginia Beach Blvd.

Traffic will be rerouted to neighboring streets until the work is complete. The intersection is scheduled to reopen Aug. 25, weather permitting.