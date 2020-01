CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A road is closed in Chesapeake after officials say they are working a ‘major’ accident near Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

Chesapeake dispatchers say they received a call at 12:21 p.m. for an accident in the 700 block of Battlefield Blvd.

In a release, they stated Northbound Battlefield Blvd. would be closed at Knells Ridge Blvd. due to the accident.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if anyone was injured in the crash.

