Road closure on W. Military Highway in Chesapeake causes delays for motorists

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Motorists can expect delays due to a road closure on W. Military Highway Wednesday afternoon.
The closure is reported between Frank’s Truck Stop and S. Military Highway in Chesapeake due to “impacted powerlines” and may last up to five hours, according to Dominion Energy officials.
Police are on the scene assisting with traffic and Dominion Energy is working to fix any issues.
No further information is available.
