Reversible HOV express lanes on I-64, I-564 to close for equipment update

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT announced Friday that the Reversible HOV express lanes on I-64 and I-564 are set to close for two separate dates for an equipment update.

Crews are scheduled to close the eastbound and westbound reversible HOV Express Lanes as early as Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. until about 9 p.m. that day. Crews will repeat this process again on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

As the installation and updates take place, VDOT says they will be performing testing of the newly installed software. Motorists can expect to see the gates of the Express Lanes open and close periodically throughout the course of the day during this testing.

In addition to this work, Express Lanes closures are also scheduled for Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. for additional tolling system maintenance.

This work is dependent on weather and subject to change.

For more information visit virginiadot.org.

