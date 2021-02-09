Repair work scheduled for the 29-year-old Pungo Ferry Bridge; full weekend closures planned

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach Public Works announced routine maintenance work is scheduled for the 29-year-old Pungo Ferry Bridge. It carries drivers over the North Landing River between Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

Image from Google Maps

The work is scheduled to begin this month with one lane expected to be closed in both directions Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The city said drivers should expect full weekend closures in March – May. The weekend closures would start Friday night at 9 p.m. to Monday morning 5 a.m.

Officials said crews will:

Repair the deck and beams

Work on bearing replacement

Make improvements to the bridge deck

Clean, pain, and waterproof steel components

On weekdays, a single lane will be open to traffic, controlled by flaggers. Both lanes will be open before 9 a.m. and after 3 p.m. each weekday.

The work is scheduled to be completed June 2021, weather permitting.

Watch WAVY NEWS 10 TODAY weekdays from 4:30 – 7 a.m. for #10TimeSaverTraffic alerts every 10 minutes.