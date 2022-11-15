JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A pursuit that topped 100 mph ended with an arrest in James City County Monday morning.

New Kent County Sheriff’s Office (NKSO) deputies spotted a vehicle reported as stolen during a carjacking incident in Northern Virginia. According to Captain Joey McLaughlin, deputies attempted to pull over the driver, who refused to stop.

A pursuit was initiated near Exit 211 in New Kent and it continued all the way to Exit 246, near Lee Hall.

Virginia State Police troopers were called to assist. They used spike strips to disable the suspect vehicle, which worked. Once the vehicle came to a stop, Capt. McLaughlin said the driver was taken into custody.

All eastbound lanes of I-64 near the incident were closed while law enforcement was on scene.

VDOT tweeted about the incident at 10:30 a.m. and issued an all-clear an hour later.

Cleared: Incident: EB on I-64 at MM246.3 (0.1mi west of VA-143 Exit247) in James City Co. 11:26AM — 511 Virginia (@511statewideva) November 14, 2022

There were no injuries reported.

WAVY has requested information on charges.