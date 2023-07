CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A power pole fire caused a closure on Bainbridge Blvd. Tuesday in Chesapeake.

According to a tweet from Chesapeake Roads, part of the 4400 block of Bainbridge Blvd. is closed in both directions due to the fire. Fire crews and Dominion Energy were on the scene.

According to Dominions outage map, about 43 people are without power in the area where the fire occurred. The road reopened around 8:37 a.m.