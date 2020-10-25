Possible delays on Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach due to tree removal this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Residents may experience delays this weekend on part of Kempsville Road while city workers remove and replace pear trees this weekend.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 24, until Sunday, Oct. 25, Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation’s Park and Landscape Services tree team will be removing the trees on Kempsville Road, between Albright Drive and Indian River Road. The work requires a left lane closure between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day.

“The Pear Tree Removal & Replacement Program is an ongoing commitment to remove and replace pear trees in medians on major roadways because they exhibit weak branch structure, are prone to unpredictable failure, and have proven to be invasive in the Hampton Roads area. The trees will be replaced between November and December with a variety of species to promote diversity and enhance the Virginia Beach tree canopy,” city officials said in a statement released Saturday.

For additional information, contact Park and Landscape Services at 757-385-4461.

