Portion of South Military Highway to be closed for utility work this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of South Military Highway in Virginia Beach will be closed for utility work Friday night.

The northbound middle and outside lanes of South Military Highway will be closed near the intersection of Indian River Road starting at 8 p.m. This includes two turn lanes from Indian River Road onto Military Highway: A right turn lane going west to north and a left turn lane going east to north.

Drivers will be provided alternative routes.

The work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Sunday.

