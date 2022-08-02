CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers can expect to see some temporary changes to traffic patterns in the Shell Road area as Virginia Department of Transportation crews work on widening the I-64 overpass.

A portion of the roadway closest to the overpass will be closed over the weekend to drivers and people walking. The closure will start as early as 6 a.m. on Saturday and go into Sunday before reopening around 3 p.m.

A detour will be in place.

People living off Firman Street will still be able to turn left onto Shell Road. No driveway access will be impacted by the closure.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news, weather and traffic.