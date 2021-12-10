Portion of Route 690 to temporarily close for bridge replacement project

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. ( WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation will begin a bridge replacement project by closing a portion of Route 690 on Dec. 13.

Route 690 will be closed to through traffic between Route 460 (Windsor Boulevard/Pruden Boulevard) and Route 606 (Five Forks Road). It will remain closed to through traffic as early as fall 2022.

This closure will ensure safety to crews are they perform bridge replacement work. The bridge will be widened by 23 feet and lengthened to 59 feet.

Motorists will use Route 611 to access Route 460 and Route 606.

Residents will have access to their properties at all times.

For more information, visit www.511virginia.org, call 511, or download Virginia’s free 511 mobile app.