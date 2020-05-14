Portion of Northampton Blvd. to be closed for water main repair on Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach will be closed Saturday for an emergency water main repair, officials say.
The outside lane of Northampton Boulevard near the intersection of Baker Road will be closed for the repair. The closure includes the right turn lane from north Northampton Boulevard onto east Baker Road, according to a news release.
The work will begin at 5 a.m. on Saturday and be completed by 6 p.m., weather permitting.
Latest posts
- Northam requests additional screening for two federally-run detention centers in Virginia
- HEROES Act would give $1 trillion to state, local governments to help stay afloat during pandemic
- Virginia Beach restaurant prepares for reopening of outdoor seating
- US lawmakers look at possibly extending duration of Paycheck Protection Program
- Senate to make adjustments to Paycheck Protection Program