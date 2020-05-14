Portion of Northampton Blvd. to be closed for water main repair on Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach will be closed Saturday for an emergency water main repair, officials say.

The outside lane of Northampton Boulevard near the intersection of Baker Road will be closed for the repair. The closure includes the right turn lane from north Northampton Boulevard onto east Baker Road, according to a news release.

The work will begin at 5 a.m. on Saturday and be completed by 6 p.m., weather permitting.

