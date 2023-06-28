VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Public Works has closed a portion of Indian River Road indefinitely due to unsafe conditions.

According to a press release, Indian River Rd. between West Neck Rd. and Princess Anne Rd. will be closed until further notice. Barricades have been installed in that area and drivers are asked to use West Neck Rd. and Princess Anne Rd.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A spokesperson for the City of Virginia Beach told 10 On Your Side’s Madison Pearman that not only is the road closed due to unsafe conditions, but it has also flooded due to high water. Public Works is assessing the needed repairs and are hoping the road will be open before the 4th of July weekend.