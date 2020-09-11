Portion of I-64, High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake scheduled to close over the weekend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Maintenance is scheduled at the High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake on I-64 East and West this weekend.
VDOT said I-64 East and West is scheduled to close from I-464 and US-17/George Washington Highway, including the High Rise Bridge.
The scheduled closure times are below:
Friday, September 11 – Saturday, September 12 from 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Drivers can use S. Military Highway and the Gilmerton Bridge as an alternate.
Tune in to WAVY NEWS 10 TODAY weekday mornings from 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m. and 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. on FOX43 for the latest #10TimeSaver traffic updates.
Latest Posts
- Lawmakers: Post-9/11 unity needed again to overcome pandemic
- 2 arrested after 68-year-old woman’s body found at Perquimans County boat ramp
- Festevents announces ‘small, safe concerts and events’ return to Norfolk next week
- Windows smashed at Virginia GOP headquarters overnight
- Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 1