Portion of First Colonial in VB to close Thursday night due to emergency water main repair

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of First Colonial will close at 8 p.m. Thursday for an emergency water main repair.

The left turn lane of southbound First Colonial Road and the inside lane of northbound First Colonial Road will be closed between Republic Road and Laskin Road. Residents of that area will have access to their properties at all times.

The work is expected to be finished by 3 a.m. the following morning, weather permitting.

For more information contact Llado Gordon with the Virginia Beach Public Utilities at 757-323-3375.