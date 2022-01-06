Portion of First Colonial in VB to close Thursday night due to emergency water main repair

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Map Courtesy- VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of First Colonial will close at 8 p.m. Thursday for an emergency water main repair.

The left turn lane of southbound First Colonial Road and the inside lane of northbound First Colonial Road will be closed between Republic Road and Laskin Road. Residents of that area will have access to their properties at all times.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s Daily Newsletter emails.

The work is expected to be finished by 3 a.m. the following morning, weather permitting.

For more information contact Llado Gordon with the Virginia Beach Public Utilities at 757-323-3375.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10